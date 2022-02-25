Hamster Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $17.78 million and $615,762.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.