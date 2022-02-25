Handshake 1-Day Volume Tops $299,052.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $93.17 million and $299,052.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.30 or 0.06881937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00269036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00068933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 468,877,153 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

