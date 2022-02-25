Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $53,676.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.38 or 0.06868691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.99 or 0.99444500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047818 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

