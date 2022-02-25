Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 576.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

