Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post $140.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

