Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

