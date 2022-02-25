Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.05% of Harsco worth $40,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harsco by 94,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HSC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

