Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,851,000 after buying an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.