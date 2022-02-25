Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.30 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $92.38 or 0.00235328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

