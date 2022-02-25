HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE IMV traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.54. 1,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$126.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.91.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

