HC Wainwright Trims Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Target Price to $2.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Akerna by 572.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akerna by 45.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

