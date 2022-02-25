Head to Head Analysis: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 18.99 $6.80 million ($0.45) -553.33 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.56 $2.52 million ($0.77) -41.75

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insulet and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $301.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -2.84% 0.63% 0.18% Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99%

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

