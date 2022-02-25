Head to Head Analysis: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 2.95% 8.27% 1.76% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KAR Auction Services and EzFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.25 billion 0.74 $500,000.00 $0.18 76.06 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.40%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats EzFill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

