Head to Head Comparison: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

This table compares IPG Photonics and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.88 $159.57 million $5.16 25.89 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.77 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IPG Photonics and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 2 4 0 2.43 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $184.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.24%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About AU Optronics (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.