Head-To-Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.00 $138.42 million ($0.22) -59.55 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.76 -$1.92 million $0.15 104.74

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -8.84% -1.52% -0.86% Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.63%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

