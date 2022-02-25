Head-To-Head Review: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tesco and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 3 0 2.18

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.97% 17.14% 5.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.35 $1.60 billion $2.58 11.48

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Tesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

