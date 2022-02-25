Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.78

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.78 and traded as low as $124.06. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.06, with a volume of 23,219,988 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

