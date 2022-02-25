Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.58

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 92003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

