Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.01. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 90,856 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.