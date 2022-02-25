Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.01. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 90,856 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.63.
About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
