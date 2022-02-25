Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,168 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hecla Mining worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

