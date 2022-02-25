HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 14.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in HEICO by 28.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEI stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

