Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00269286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

