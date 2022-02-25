Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target Raised to €20.00

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 23,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

