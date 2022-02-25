Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.10. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 82,466 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

