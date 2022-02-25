Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek Sells 24,075 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 1,177,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,695. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

