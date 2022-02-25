Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Herc worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

