Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.73% of Heritage Financial worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

