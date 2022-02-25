Hertz Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $542,799.62 and $71,279.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

