Hessam Nadji Sells 1,214 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

