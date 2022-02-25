Hessam Nadji Sells 13,979 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

MMI traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 113,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,661,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

