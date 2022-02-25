Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $629.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

