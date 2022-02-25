Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.