Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

