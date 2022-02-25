Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.