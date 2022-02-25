Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.41. 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company has a market cap of $609.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

