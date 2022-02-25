Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0025

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $146,214.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.