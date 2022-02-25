Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.94 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $22.94 million and $146,214.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

