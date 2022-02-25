High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$1.70. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 11,007 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.51.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

