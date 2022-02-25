High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$12.49 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.