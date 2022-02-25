Hive Market Cap Hits $383.07 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $383.07 million and approximately $40.10 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003596 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,878,126 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.