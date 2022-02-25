HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.