HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

