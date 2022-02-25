HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222,203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $92.80 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

