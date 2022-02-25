HM Payson & Co. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $338.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.09.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.