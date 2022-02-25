HM Payson & Co. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.