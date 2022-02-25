HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,886 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 208,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

