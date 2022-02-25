HM Payson & Co. Sells 750 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $542.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

