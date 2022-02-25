HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,307 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

