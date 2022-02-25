Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Bank of America downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

