Hochtief (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) PT Lowered to €96.00

Hochtief (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Societe Generale from €97.20 ($110.45) to €96.00 ($109.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HOCFF remained flat at $69.98 during mid-day trading on Friday.
About Hochtief (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hochtief (HOCFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.